Lynden Gooch outlines a key lesson for Sunderland to learn after AS Roma defeat and reflects on summer so far

Lynden Gooch says AS Roma's ruthless second-half showing was a lesson to Sunderland as they prepare to step up a leven in the Championship.

There had been little between the two sides through the first half and the Black Cats had a golden opportunity to take the early in the second when Leon Dajaku ran through on goal.

AS Roma's half-time substitutions then began to turn the tide, with Felix Afena-Gyan and Nicolo Zaniolo scoring in the final half hour.

Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by AS Roma on Wednesday

Gooch says Sunderland can be pleased with their overall performance but says it was an early signal of the importance of being ruthless in front of goal in the long season ahead.

"They won a European competition only about six weeks ago, so we know they are a top team with top class players," Gooch said.

"It was good to test ourselves against them and I felt we played some good stuff for three-quarters of the game.

"We should probably have scored and gone one-nil up, but that happens when you play top teams - if you don't punish them then you get punished.

"It's going to be like that in the Championship this year, too. We are going to come up against good teams and more prolific teams than we did in League One, so we need to be ruthless."

Gooch was back in the right back slot he made his own during Sunderland's run to the play-off final last season, having trained further forward in the first fortnight or so of pre-season.

He says it's a role he's happy to play, having turned down interest from elsewhere to stay on Wearside.

"I enjoyed playing there towards the back end of last season, and we were really successful," Neil said.

"I'm willing to do that for the team if that's where the gaffer asks me to play, I'm happy to do that and I enjoyed it against Roma.

"I'm very pleased [to have the contract done]. I'm really happy to still be here.

"Everyone knows that the club means a lot to me and to continue as a Sunderland player, I'm really happy.

"Obviously I'm at a stage now where I need to kick on and, who knows, maybe that's where I'll be at right-back!

"And if that is the case, I'll try to be the best I can be for the team and try to help in any way I can.

"That's why I stayed here [the club is on the up]," he added.

"There have been many times where I could have gone back to America or wherever, but I felt that this was something I would have been really proud of if I was able to help get it over the line and luckily we did in the final year of my contract.

"It means a lot to still be here and hopefully help the club get back to where we want to be.

"Ultimately, this club wants to be in the Premier League and I would love to get back there with the club."