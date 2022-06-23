Lynden Gooch makes a transfer admission as he reflects on 'fresh start' at Sunderland

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gooch had transfer interest in the winter window, with his Black Cats future very much unclear as his contract began to wind down.

But the arrival of Alex Neil sparked a resurgence in his form, and despite playing out of position he was an integral part in the club's successful play-off campaign.

The 26-year-old marked the turnaround on Wednesday by signing a new two-year contract, extending his long association with the club even further.

Lynden Gooch celebrates Sunderland's win at Wembley

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal brings welcome stability for his family, all of whom have strong roots to the region and the club.

Gooch returned to pre-season training with the rest of his team-mates on Wednesday and is excited to rekindle what has so far been a very successful partnership with head coach Neil.

"I'm delighted, it's taken a bit longer than I'd have liked but I'm happy that it's done," Gooch told safc.com.

"Six months I didn't know if I was going to be here any longer, so I'm really pleased to have signed a new two-year deal.

"On deadline day in January I thought I might well be leaving the club, so it's been a whirlwind. But since the gaffer has come in, I've used that as a fresh opportunity again.

"I've got a really good relationship with him and I'm looking forward to continuing playing for him.

"It feels good to be back and I'll be ready to go.

"I’m looking forward to being back in the Championship and hopefully we can make it a good campaign. I want to prove myself again.”

Gooch's new deal will take him up to the age of 28, and he admits that finishing his career on Wearside could be a realistic proposition.

"I think so," he said.

"Who knows what will happen but of course, it's very rare to stay at a club for so long, and coming through the academy it gives me a lot of pride."