Sunderland continue their battle for a Championship play-off final place tonight as Tony Mowbray's men travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town.

The Black Cats hold a 2-1 lead over the Hatters after defeating Rob Edwards' side at the Stadium of Light in the first-leg on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Luton Town vs Sunderland?

The match against Luton Town will take place on Tuesday 16th May 2023 (tonight). Kick-off at Kenilworth Road is at 8pm.

Is Luton Town vs Sunderland on TV or being streamed?

Sunderland’s second-leg clash with Luton will be shown live on Sky Sports and can be watched on TV if you have a Sky Sports subscription.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Views can also stream the game with their Sky Subscription via the Sky Go app on smartphones, computers and laptops. If you don't have a Sky Subscription, Sunderland fans can watch the game by purchasing a pass through NOWTV.

How else can I follow Luton Town vs Sunderland?

Supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. The latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points will be brought to you here by Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson.

The BBC will also have live match commentary on BBC Radio Newcastle with Sunderland legend Gary Bennett and long-time commentator Nick Barnes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the latest betting odds for Luton Town vs Sunderland?

All odds courtesy of Bettingodds.com.

Luton Town win: 10/11

Draw: 12/5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland win: 3/1

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for Luton Town vs Sunderland?