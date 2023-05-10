News you can trust since 1873
Luton Town v Sunderland ticket price revealed as they go on sale ahead of play-off second leg

Sunderland and Luton Town will battle for a place in the Championship play-off final, with the first leg of their semi-final taking place at the Stadium of Light on Saturday teatime.

By Richard Mennear
Published 10th May 2023, 14:07 BST- 1 min read

Tickets for Sunderland's second leg of the Championship play-off semi final against Luton Town are on sale.

They went on sale this morning and are expected to quickly sell-out.

A club statement read: "Following Saturday’s Stadium of Light match-up, the Lads will head south and take on the Hatters at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday 16 May (KO 8pm).

"Supporters with 100+ Black Cat Points will be able to secure their seat (Wednesday) from 10am to 12 noon.

"Subject to availability, phase two will also take place tomorrow and fans with 95+ Black Cat Points will be able to purchase a ticket from 1pm to 5pm.

"Supporters are advised that all seats are unreserved."

The ticket prices are as follows;

Adults: £30Over-65s and Under-22s: £24Over-75s and Under-19s: £21Under-17s: £12Under-10s: £9

For more information head to the club website.

