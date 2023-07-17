Luton Town hit with FA charges after play-off win over Sunderland at Kenilworth Road

The FA have issued multiple charges against Luton Town following their win in the play-off semi final against Sunderland earlier this year.

A 2-0 win at Kenilworth Road overturned a 2-1 deficit from the first leg, with Rob Edwards' side eventually going on to seal promotion to the Premier League with a win over Coventry City at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a significant pitch invasion at the final whistle as fans celebrated the aggregate win over the Black Cats, while Amad appeared to be pushed by a supporter leaning into the playing area from one of the home ends early in the game.

Both incidents have led to a charge, while the FA also allege that Luton did not fully cooperate with their investigation.

An FA statement reads: "We have charged Luton Town with breaches of FA Rules E21 and F2 in relation to their EFL Championship game against Sunderland on Tuesday 16 May.

"It’s alleged that the club failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters – and anyone purporting to be their supporters or followers – conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, did not behave in a way which is improper, threatening, violent and/or provocative in the 14th minute, and did not encroach on to the pitch or commit any form of pitch incursion following the final whistle."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's further alleged that Luton Town failed to provide information, including written observations and video footage, that we requested as part of our investigation into these crowd control incidents.