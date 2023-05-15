News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Luton Town boss confirms key injury boosts ahead of crunch Sunderland clash

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has given an injury update ahead of Tuesday night's second leg

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 15th May 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has confirmed that Carlton Morris will be fit for Tuesday night's crucial second leg against Sunderland.

Morris has scored 20 goals this season but appeared to be carrying a knock in the closing stages of Sunderland's 2-1 win in the first leg at the Stadium of Light.

Edwards says the striker has trained with his team-mates on Monday night, and has also confirmed that Alfie Doughty and Tom Lockyer will be fit after sustaining concerns of their own during the game.

“He’s [Morris] feeling good today," Edwards said.

"It was a dead leg, but he's had an early recovery, he’s already been in the pool this morning and then trained so he's fine.

“He [Doughty] was cramping up, so that is fine as well.

“It was his [Lockyer’s] toe. He felt his big toe, but he’s fine.

"Even though we get to play at home second leg, it's a tough programme for us, as we had to travel up to Sunderland, play a really difficult game, and obviously get back.

"There’s a quick turnaround in the Championship games, it’s a bit different in some of the other leagues, so that is a challenge for us.

"But the boys are in good shape, they've done everything we can in terms of recovery, good food, good rest, cryo and hydro stuff, and hopefully be raring to go.”

Both Alex Pritchard and Patrick Roberts have travelled with the squad to Luton today, but it is not yet clear whether they will be fit to play.