Luton 2 Sunderland 0: Highlights as Cats go out of the play-offs after Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer goals
How it played out as Sunderland were beaten by Luton Town in the second leg of the Championship play-offs at Kenilworth Road.
Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Luton at Kenilworth Road as they were knocked out of the Championship play-offs 3-2 on aggregate – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The visitors fell a goal down inside 10 minutes when Hatters defender Gabriel Osho converted from close range following a corner.
Sunderland rallied during a challenging first half but conceded again two minutes before the interval when Tom Lockyer headed home Alfie Doughty’s cross.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Luton 2 (Osho, 10) (Lockyer, 43) Sunderland 0
Reaction from Mowbray
FULL-TIME: LUTON 2 SUNDERLAND 0
The Black Cats bow out of the play-offs.
90+3’ Alese booked
90+3’ How has he missed?
Luton broke forward with no goalkeeper for Sunderland.
Drameh put it wide.
90+2’ Patterson up for a corner
FOUR minutes added time
90’ Over from Roberts
Another speculative effort goes over from Roberts.
88’ Still not dropping
It’s still not dropping for Sunderland on the edge of Luton’s box.
Horvath’s goal hasn’t really been troubled.
85’ Quick feet from Ba
Sunderland are still hanging on in this.
Ba did well to skip past Drameh on the left there, before his cross was cleared by Osho.
Sunderland are running out of time though.