Live

Luton 2 Sunderland 0: Highlights as Cats go out of the play-offs after Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer goals

How it played out as Sunderland were beaten by Luton Town in the second leg of the Championship play-offs at Kenilworth Road.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 16th May 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 23:01 BST

Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Luton at Kenilworth Road as they were knocked out of the Championship play-offs 3-2 on aggregate – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The visitors fell a goal down inside 10 minutes when Hatters defender Gabriel Osho converted from close range following a corner.

Sunderland rallied during a challenging first half but conceded again two minutes before the interval when Tom Lockyer headed home Alfie Doughty’s cross.

Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland at Luton.Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland at Luton.
Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland at Luton.
Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Luton 2 (Osho, 10) (Lockyer, 43) Sunderland 0

22:55 BST

Reaction from Mowbray

22:03 BST

21:56 BSTUpdated 21:56 BST

FULL-TIME: LUTON 2 SUNDERLAND 0

The Black Cats bow out of the play-offs.

21:54 BST

90+3’ Alese booked

21:53 BST

90+3’ How has he missed?

Luton broke forward with no goalkeeper for Sunderland.

Drameh put it wide.

21:53 BST

90+2’ Patterson up for a corner

21:50 BST

FOUR minutes added time

21:50 BST

90’ Over from Roberts

Another speculative effort goes over from Roberts.

21:49 BST

88’ Still not dropping

It’s still not dropping for Sunderland on the edge of Luton’s box.

Horvath’s goal hasn’t really been troubled.

21:45 BST

85’ Quick feet from Ba

Sunderland are still hanging on in this.

Ba did well to skip past Drameh on the left there, before his cross was cleared by Osho.

Sunderland are running out of time though.

Related topics:LutonSunderlandCatsTom LockyerLuton TownTony Mowbray