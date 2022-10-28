News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Luton 1 Sunderland 1: Highlights as Elliot Embleton goal earns Cats a point after Carlton Morris opener

Sunderland came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw against Luton at Kenilworth Road.

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

After a nervy start the Black Cats held their own in an even first half, but fell behind on the stroke of half-time.

Carlton Morris opened the scoring when he converted Alfie Doughty’s low cross, yet Sunderland responded after the break.

Elliot Embleton scored the equalised 12 minutes from time when he converted Jack Clarke’s low cross.

Dan Neil

Most Popular

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Luton 1 (Morris, 45) Sunderland 1 (Embleton, 78)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Wright, Batth, Cirkin, Evans (Simms, 71), Neil (Michut, 60), Amad, Pritchard (Roberts, 60) , Clarke, Dajaku (Embleton, 60)
  • Subs: Bass, Hume, Matete, Embleton, Michut, Roberts, Simms
  • Luton XI: Horvath, Potts, Lockyer, Bree, Bell, Lansbury (Freeman, 30), Clark, Campbell (Cornick, 71), Doughty (Ruddock-Mpanzu, 71) , Adebayo (Jerome, 85), Morris (Bradley, 71)
  • Subs: Isted, Bradley, Ruddock-Mpanzu, Berry, Cornick, Freeman, Jerome
Show new updates
Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 18:30

Reaction from Tony Mowbray

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 17:01

Reaction from Kenilworth Road

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 17:00

Full-Time: Luton 1 Sunderland 1

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:57

90+4’ O’Nien blocks Cornick’s shot

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:53

90+2’ Clarke booked

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:52

Six minutes added time

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:50

88’ End to end

Chances at both ends as Michut makes a tackle on Cornick in the Sunderland box, before the visitors break forward.

At the other end Clarke’s shot was blocked by Bell.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:46

85’ Another change for Luton

Cameron Jerome is on for Adebayo.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:44

82’ An attacking line-up

Sunderland are now playing with Embleton and Amad behind Simms, with Clarke on the left and Roberts on the right.

It’s still pretty open.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:42

78’ GOOOAAALLLL!!!! EMBLETON!!!

Sunderland level!

A low cross from Clarke on the left is converted by Embleton with a low finish into the far corner.

Sunderland have momentum.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Carlton MorrisElliot EmbletonBlack CatsLuton