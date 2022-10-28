Luton 1 Sunderland 1: Highlights as Elliot Embleton goal earns Cats a point after Carlton Morris opener
Sunderland came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw against Luton at Kenilworth Road.
After a nervy start the Black Cats held their own in an even first half, but fell behind on the stroke of half-time.
Carlton Morris opened the scoring when he converted Alfie Doughty’s low cross, yet Sunderland responded after the break.
Elliot Embleton scored the equalised 12 minutes from time when he converted Jack Clarke’s low cross.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Luton 1 (Morris, 45) Sunderland 1 (Embleton, 78)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Wright, Batth, Cirkin, Evans (Simms, 71), Neil (Michut, 60), Amad, Pritchard (Roberts, 60) , Clarke, Dajaku (Embleton, 60)
- Subs: Bass, Hume, Matete, Embleton, Michut, Roberts, Simms
- Luton XI: Horvath, Potts, Lockyer, Bree, Bell, Lansbury (Freeman, 30), Clark, Campbell (Cornick, 71), Doughty (Ruddock-Mpanzu, 71) , Adebayo (Jerome, 85), Morris (Bradley, 71)
- Subs: Isted, Bradley, Ruddock-Mpanzu, Berry, Cornick, Freeman, Jerome
Full-Time: Luton 1 Sunderland 1
90+4’ O’Nien blocks Cornick’s shot
90+2’ Clarke booked
Six minutes added time
88’ End to end
Chances at both ends as Michut makes a tackle on Cornick in the Sunderland box, before the visitors break forward.
At the other end Clarke’s shot was blocked by Bell.
85’ Another change for Luton
Cameron Jerome is on for Adebayo.
82’ An attacking line-up
Sunderland are now playing with Embleton and Amad behind Simms, with Clarke on the left and Roberts on the right.
It’s still pretty open.
78’ GOOOAAALLLL!!!! EMBLETON!!!
Sunderland level!
A low cross from Clarke on the left is converted by Embleton with a low finish into the far corner.
Sunderland have momentum.