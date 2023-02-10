Luke O'Nien's brilliant reaction to stunning Sunderland flag display
‘Mr Sunderland’ Luke O’Nien says he is ‘humbled' by the new flag of him that was proudly displayed in the Roker End during Sunderland’s FA Cup defeat to Fulham.
The Spirit of 37 group are behind the drive to add more colour and flags to the pre-match atmosphere at the Stadium of Light, with the latest flags unveiled on Wednesday prior to the 3-2 cup defeat.
And O’Nien was the latest Sunderland player chosen for their own flag.
Reacting to the new flag display, O’Nien posted on Twitter: “Had to check that it wasn't my mum printing & holding the flag
“All jokes aside.... Humbled is an understatement! Thank you SAFC”
Posting on Twitter, The Spirit of 37 posted: “It was great to see our new 5 massive wavers make their debut last night, the feedback has been amazing!
“If you’d like to see more of these, please support the display using the link.
“Thank you!”
Fans can donate here: https://gofund.me/303a0721