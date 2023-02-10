The Spirit of 37 group are behind the drive to add more colour and flags to the pre-match atmosphere at the Stadium of Light, with the latest flags unveiled on Wednesday prior to the 3-2 cup defeat.

And O’Nien was the latest Sunderland player chosen for their own flag.

Reacting to the new flag display, O’Nien posted on Twitter: “Had to check that it wasn't my mum printing & holding the flag

“All jokes aside.... Humbled is an understatement! Thank you SAFC”

Posting on Twitter, The Spirit of 37 posted: “It was great to see our new 5 massive wavers make their debut last night, the feedback has been amazing!

“If you’d like to see more of these, please support the display using the link.

“Thank you!”

New Luke O'Nien flag display. Picture by Ross Johnston and RJX.Media.