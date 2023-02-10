News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Luke O'Nien's brilliant reaction to stunning Sunderland flag display

‘Mr Sunderland’ Luke O’Nien says he is ‘humbled' by the new flag of him that was proudly displayed in the Roker End during Sunderland’s FA Cup defeat to Fulham.

By Richard Mennear
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Spirit of 37 group are behind the drive to add more colour and flags to the pre-match atmosphere at the Stadium of Light, with the latest flags unveiled on Wednesday prior to the 3-2 cup defeat.

And O’Nien was the latest Sunderland player chosen for their own flag.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reacting to the new flag display, O’Nien posted on Twitter: “Had to check that it wasn't my mum printing & holding the flag

Most Popular

“All jokes aside.... Humbled is an understatement! Thank you SAFC”

Posting on Twitter, The Spirit of 37 posted: “It was great to see our new 5 massive wavers make their debut last night, the feedback has been amazing!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you’d like to see more of these, please support the display using the link.

“Thank you!”

New Luke O'Nien flag display. Picture by Ross Johnston and RJX.Media.

Fans can donate here: https://gofund.me/303a0721

Luke O'NienSunderlandFulhamStadium of LightTwitter