Sunderland won promotion back to the second tier following the 2-0 League One play-off final win over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.
The Black Cats were backed by an incredible following with more than 45,000 inside Wembley and thousands more across London that weekend cheering them on to promotion.
O’Nien has been reflecting on a special day at Wembley and hailing the incredible noise generated.
Posting on his Instagram account, with a video of the footage at the start of the League One play-off final, O’Nien posted: “I was simply standing there in awe, just taking it in, 45,000 plus of you singing your heart outs for us.
“Thank you for the four years of support you’ve given me, I’ve had some amazing moments with you..... But this is right up there❤️
"Sunderland fans, you are out of this world.
"Looking forward to going again in a few weeks ⚽️”
The squad will return to training on June 22 before playing behind-closed-doors fixtures against Gateshead and Blyth on Saturday, July 2 at the club’s Academy of Light.
A trip to Portugal for a training camp and two friendly games then follows, with Rangers already confirmed for one of the games.
O’Nien has previously won praise from Alex Neil for his versatility.
In March, he said: "But I don't see him as a deep-lying midfield player, I see him as one who one can break forward and score a goal. Equally, I think he can trigger the press from that central area because he's got really good mobility."