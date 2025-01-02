Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s club captain made two mistakes against Sheffield United but was rescued by his teammates

Luke O’Nien has taken to social media to send a message to Sunderland fans after the 2-1 win against Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on New Year’s Day.

Chris Wilder’s side were awarded a penalty in the first half after O’Nien’s foul on Wales international striker Kieffer Moore. However, Anthony Patterson came to the rescue, with the goalkeeper producing the save to keep the scores level.

Sunderland then went a goal ahead when Eliezer Mayenda raced through to slot past Blades goalkeeper Michael Cooper, but disaster struck minutes later after O’Nien headed an own goal past Patterson to hand Chris Wilder’s side the equaliser.

O’Nien, though, was once again bailed out by his teammates, with Man of the Match Mayenda turning provider this time for Wilson Isidor, who produced an electric run and finish in what turned out to be the winning goal before the half time interval.

After the game, O’Nien wrote on social media: “I CAN’T BELIEVE I got MOTM after scoring an OG and giving away a pen. All jokes aside, I love my teammates for getting me out the bin. Mistakes will only make me better, don’t you worry about that. Happy New Year & congrats to the real MOTM @eliezer_mayenda. Thanks for letting me borrow the trophy.”

Sunderland are next in action against Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon. The win against Sheffield United means the Black Cats are now just two points from second-place Burnley and five from league-leaders Leeds United.