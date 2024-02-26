Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luke O'Nien has posted a message to Sunderland fans after the defeat against Swansea City last weekend.

The Black Cats fell two goals behind early on in the clash with O'Nien responsible for giving the ball away on multiple occasions, including for one of Swansea's goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland's acting captain, though, pulled one back for the Black Cats in the second half after heading home a free-kick from Pierre Ekwah. Mike Dodds' side pushed for an equaliser towards the end of the Championship clash but couldn't find one.

Taking to social media after the game, O'Nien referenced his mistake for Swansea City's second goal and thanked Sunderland fans for their support. On Instagram, O'Nien posted: "Owed the team a goal after my error for the 2nd. We learn from it and we start the new week better and wiser than the last. Thanks for support once again."