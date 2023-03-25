News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
17 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
19 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
20 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
22 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
22 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Luke O'Nien reveals Sunderland aims for rest of the season after Sheffield United and Norwich performances

Luke O’Nien says Sunderland still have one eye on the play-offs as they head into the final eight games of the season.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 25th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 2 min read

The Black Cats are 11th in the table and seven points off the top six after last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Luton at the Stadium of Light.

Following last season’s promotion from League One, Sunderland were as high as fourth in the table in January, yet results have tailed off in recent weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asked about the club’s aims for the rest of the season, O’Nien joked: “We were in the Champions League spots at one time.

Luke O’Nien playing for Sunderland against Luton Town. Picture by FRANK REID.
Luke O’Nien playing for Sunderland against Luton Town. Picture by FRANK REID.
Luke O’Nien playing for Sunderland against Luton Town. Picture by FRANK REID.
Most Popular

“The aim is still the same. We go into every game wanting to pick up all the points.

“When we take each game in isolation, we went and beat Norwich, were competitive against Sheffield United and should have taken some points. Burnley when they came to our place we were 2-0 up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When you take each game in isolation we’ve been very good and there have only been two, maybe three games where we haven’t turned up, teams have set up well and it’s down to ourselves as well.

“Each game in isolation has been very good so there’s no reason why we can’t go on and get lots more points. We want to finish as high as possible and I’d be lying if I said we still haven’t got eyes on the play-offs. You play games to win and we want to get in the play-offs and we want to get promoted.”

"It will be tough but the boys have still got eyes there and we’ll break that down further and take each game in isolation, do our homework. If we win we’ll continue doing the good things and if we lose we’ll learn and continue to do the good things and see where that takes us.”

O’Nien is also positive about the young squad Sunderland have built, with players receiving opportunities on Wearside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
When every Sunderland player's contract will expire after update and new Dan Nei...

“I think the manager gives all of us the freedom to play,” O’Nien added. “He sets up where we have clarity and what we need. We want the boys to keep getting on the ball and if you keep making mistakes that’s ok, that’s how we learn.

“That crowd has groaned many times at the amount of passes I’ve given away but it’s how I learn. It’s my driving force to become better.

“Instead of focusing on the moments, I focus on where I’ve broke down in my mechanics, where I’ve gone wrong. It’s easier when you get older because you get better at learning and get better with your judgement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s hard for younger players and that is important for us senior players to take them through the process. It’s something I didn’t learn about for a while. Go and make mistakes. Do you know why? Because it makes you a better player.

“Look at Dan Neil. He’s made a few mistakes and look at the player he’s turned into over the years. He is one of the first names on the team sheet.

“There is not one player out there who hasn’t made mistakes. You just hope that when you make mistakes, your team backs you up."

SunderlandLuke O'NienSheffield UnitedStadium of LightLutonLeague OneBlack CatsChampions League