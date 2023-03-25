The Black Cats are 11th in the table and seven points off the top six after last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Luton at the Stadium of Light.

Following last season’s promotion from League One, Sunderland were as high as fourth in the table in January, yet results have tailed off in recent weeks.

Asked about the club’s aims for the rest of the season, O’Nien joked: “We were in the Champions League spots at one time.

Luke O’Nien playing for Sunderland against Luton Town. Picture by FRANK REID.

“The aim is still the same. We go into every game wanting to pick up all the points.

“When we take each game in isolation, we went and beat Norwich, were competitive against Sheffield United and should have taken some points. Burnley when they came to our place we were 2-0 up.

“When you take each game in isolation we’ve been very good and there have only been two, maybe three games where we haven’t turned up, teams have set up well and it’s down to ourselves as well.

“Each game in isolation has been very good so there’s no reason why we can’t go on and get lots more points. We want to finish as high as possible and I’d be lying if I said we still haven’t got eyes on the play-offs. You play games to win and we want to get in the play-offs and we want to get promoted.”

"It will be tough but the boys have still got eyes there and we’ll break that down further and take each game in isolation, do our homework. If we win we’ll continue doing the good things and if we lose we’ll learn and continue to do the good things and see where that takes us.”

O’Nien is also positive about the young squad Sunderland have built, with players receiving opportunities on Wearside.

“I think the manager gives all of us the freedom to play,” O’Nien added. “He sets up where we have clarity and what we need. We want the boys to keep getting on the ball and if you keep making mistakes that’s ok, that’s how we learn.

“That crowd has groaned many times at the amount of passes I’ve given away but it’s how I learn. It’s my driving force to become better.

“Instead of focusing on the moments, I focus on where I’ve broke down in my mechanics, where I’ve gone wrong. It’s easier when you get older because you get better at learning and get better with your judgement.

“It’s hard for younger players and that is important for us senior players to take them through the process. It’s something I didn’t learn about for a while. Go and make mistakes. Do you know why? Because it makes you a better player.

“Look at Dan Neil. He’s made a few mistakes and look at the player he’s turned into over the years. He is one of the first names on the team sheet.