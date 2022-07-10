Luke O'Nien on Sunderland's 'win', his goal & a return to an old role

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A power cut meant it couldn’t quite be counted as the winning goal, but this was still some way for Luke O’Nien to start his season.

At centre-back, too.

The 27-year-old admitted he had been left surprised by the time and space he had, but credited Dan Neil for doing the unheralded work, blocking off the Rangers defender and thus allowing him to pick his spot.

Luke O'Nien gives Sunderland the lead in Albufeira

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was O'Nien's all-round defensive game that caught the eye, though.

He started moves well and made some big covering challenges in the rare moments Rangers threatened.

Through the closing months of last season it looked as if O'Nien had settled in central midfield, and that will likely remain the case when Bailey Wright and Danny Batth get back up to speed.

But this was all the same a welcome remnder for Alex Neil of his versatility.

The Echo's chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith is providing in-depth coverage of the Portugal tour including friendlies with Rangers and Roma.

"I enjoy it," O'Nien said.

"I've played there last season and I've got good players around me, and with the attacking players we've got it makes life easy for me.

"Rosco sets the press up front, and I've got very willing runners in front of me.

"I played alongside Dan [Ballard] yesterday, and with Dennis [Cirkin] next to me and then Patto is rock solid.

"It's nice to be able to contribute towards the team, there are still a few things I need to improve on - I was talking to Bailey Wright during the game and he was giving me advice."

O'Nien was one of a number of players who had been preparing to play the fill 90 minutes before the game was abandoned at the interval, leaving Neil with a headache as to how he manages the rest of the week.

The midfielder was expecting a more intense Sunday than initially planned as a result, and said he was confident that the group would be able to get over the setback.

"It's not ideal - it's not what any of us expected - but these things happen, it's no-one's fault," he said.

"You have to look at the positives, and we got a good 45 minutes, it was a good run-out for the boys in the first half.

"There were some good performances all-round, and some more minutes in the legs for everyone.

"That's how we have to look at it.

"It's been a good trip so far, and we just want to continue that.

"I've never been involved in something like this, you have to just accept what has happened and move on quickly.

"I should think we'll have some top-up in the legs on Sunday. The boys who didn't play will be training, and imagine we'll be in there as well.

"We've got really good staff here and they'll make sure our legs are all topped up and ready for the start of the season.

"The fans that came along last night were brilliant as well. They've come all this way to support us, and it was frustrating for them not to see 90 minutes but we appreciate them so a big shout out to them."