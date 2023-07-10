Luke O'Nien says he is ready to use the disappointment of last season's play-off exit to try and drive Sunderland to new heights this season.

The 28-year-old was back in action on Saturday as Sunderland beat South Shields 4-3 in their first pre-season friendly, and will head with the squad on their US tour next week.

O'Nien finished last season a key part of Tony Mowbray's side in central defence, and after a summer away he is eager to get back to work and build on what was a hugely promising first full campaign at second-tier level.

“I’ve been looking after my family, with my little newborn, so the Luton game does feel like a long time ago," O'Nien said.

"It’s still there, and I think that kind of defeat really fuels you for the season. With the season getting so close now, you get that feeling of ‘We’re not far off’. I think that can only serve you going into the season. It feels like a long time ago and there’s still a little bit of pain, but that will drive us this season.

“The results don’t really matter, but we’re all professionals and you want to put in a good performance," he added.

"I set up their first goal [at South Shields], and like any other game, whether it’s the first league game of the season, an FA Cup game or a pre-season game, you’re disappointed when something like that happens. You still go home and think about it.

"Everybody in there wants to put in good performances from day one. But it’s also about getting to know each other as a team. You want to win, but whether you win or lose, we know there’s a lot of work we need to put in over the next few weeks. It’s all good."

O'Nien started last season in midfield but ended the campaign firmly established at central defence, where he continued on Saturday and where he is expected to continue this season.

The 28-year-old is ready to embrace the added competition in that position - and to step in elsewhere if needed.

O'Nien joked: “Do you call me a centre-half now? You can call me whatever you want! Listen, I know what my job is and I know what I’ve got to do. If the gaffer wants me or needs me in other positions, then I’ll play there. I think I’ve made that clear over the last five or six years. But yeah, for the minute, I think I’m a centre-half.

“There’s competition at centre-half, but there’s been competition everywhere ever since I’ve been at the club and I think that’s healthy and good to have. It drives you forward. Competition has always driven me forward, so I’m really looking forward to the new boys coming in.