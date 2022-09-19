The Black Cats drew 2-2 with Watford away from home at Vicarage Road to move up to fifth place in the Championship following a strong start to the campaign.

The Hornets drew first blood before Aji Alese equalised, but Watford went 2-1 in the second half after O’Nien netted an unfortunate own goal against his former club.

It was a case of all’s well that ends well, though, as substitute Jewison Bennette netted the equaliser in only his second substitute appearance since joining the club during the last transfer window.

Sunderland defender Luke O'Nien

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to social media after the game O’Nien joked: “Back where it all began & Delighted to score my 1st champ goal. All jokes aside, my great teammates got me out of jail when I needed them.