Luke ONien makes Watford own goal joke in social media message to Sunderland fans
Luke O’Nien has posted a thank you to his teammates and Sunderland fans following Saturday’s game.
The Black Cats drew 2-2 with Watford away from home at Vicarage Road to move up to fifth place in the Championship following a strong start to the campaign.
The Hornets drew first blood before Aji Alese equalised, but Watford went 2-1 in the second half after O’Nien netted an unfortunate own goal against his former club.
It was a case of all’s well that ends well, though, as substitute Jewison Bennette netted the equaliser in only his second substitute appearance since joining the club during the last transfer window.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC news: Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' 21-word message to fans after Watford draw
-
2
Sunderland AFC news: Newcastle United eye £2.5m-rated Cats man as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to provide cash boost
-
3
Sunderland defeat Newcastle United in youth game as Black Cats loanee nets hat-trick against Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers
Taking to social media after the game O’Nien joked: “Back where it all began & Delighted to score my 1st champ goal. All jokes aside, my great teammates got me out of jail when I needed them.
“A good 4 points on the Road going into the break. Thanks for the incredible away support again!”