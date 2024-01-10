Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luke O'Nien says it is 'daily mission' to lead Sunderland back to the Premier League in an emotional message of thanks to the club's supporters for their backing in the Wear-Tyne derby.

The build up to the game was overshadowed by the Black Cats Bar debacle but a sell-out crowd created an extraordinary atmosphere ahead of kick off, which O'Nien says will 'stay with him forever'. Sunderland were eventually beaten 3-0 but as the club return to Championship action this weekend, O'Nien says he is more motivated than ever to help take the club back to where it belongs.

"Leading the boys out in a Wear-Tyne Derby was a dream come true, one that the 4-year-old me who started [in] the game could never have imagined possible," O'Nien wrote on social media.

"Now that the emotions of Saturday’s result have settled, I wanted to express my gratitude.The pride I have for the team, the club, and the city of Sunderland is immense, especially for everyone who’s supported me since I moved here.

"Despite the painful result, the experience will stay with me forever. Experiencing one of the greatest atmospheres and games in world football is what we players strive for in our careers.

"Encountering this level of atmosphere and being part of the magnitude of this game was a glimpse of what we want weekly. We aim to take this club back where it belongs, making it our daily mission for the fans and the city.

"Although we didn’t get the desired result, it fuels our daily motivation to bridge the gap until this club matches the fans’ passion and history once again. Thank you for your incredible support. We have 20 big games ahead of us."