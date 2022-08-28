Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The utility man splits opinion amongst Sunderland’s fan base. There are those who rate the ex-Wycombe man and believe he brings versatility and commitment to the cause. There are also people who believe he lacks the technical ability to play in the Championship and is an accident waiting to happen.

And it is true that O’Nien could and probably should have been sent off twice already this season. There was an extremely poor tackle against Coventry City, which he was lucky the referee missed – and one against Stoke City too.

Against Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, O’Nien came close to giving away a penalty too, as he wrestled with a Norwich player in the box. It was borderline but that seems typical of the player. He likes to impose himself and play on the edge.

Luke O'Nien

Nevertheless, O’Nien acquitted himself extremely well against Norwich City as the game wore on and was arguably Sunderland’s man of the match playing as the right-sided centre-back.

It was interesting too that Norwich ace Josh Sargent looked to be targeting O’Nien right from the off. It was an interesting battle as the American took up position in the channels between O’Nien and Gooch and O’Nien and Batth.

Sargent is a 19-time United States international who regularly in the Premier League last season and has made over 50 appearances in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen. Bought by Norwich for around €9.5 million, the 22-year-old posses serious pedigree and came up through one of the top academies in Germany.

O’Nien’s road has been different. After being let go by Watford, O’Nien had to make his name in the National League South, then moving up through the EFL. His pathway compared to Sargent could hardly be any different. And yet, for the most part, the striker was marshalled well by the Sunderland man.

The defender dealt well with a ball over the top in the 30th minute which was being chased down by Sargent, showing good awareness to read the situation. Seconds later, however, he was caught out of position and pushing too high up as Norwich fashioned a half chance in behind.

O’Nien was booked in the 34th min for a challenge on that man again Sargent. He was beaten for pace and dragged him down. It was a clever foul but one he mightn’t have had to make had his positioning been better.

One of the most pleasing aspects of O’Nien’s performance, though, was how he took the ball out of defence. O’Nien benefited from having Batth as the deeper of the three centre-backs – almost like a defacto sweeper.

O’Nien again got over well to cover when substitute Teemu Pukki broke in the second half and showed extra nous to help his defence out of a sticky situation, vacating his post to cover over in the left-centre-back position as Norwich pressed.