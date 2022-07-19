Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Nien was almost sent off during this month’s pre-season friendly against the Italian side, after receiving a yellow card for a robust challenge on Stephen El Shaarawy.

The Sunderland midfielder then collided with Roma defender Roger Ibanez on the stroke of half-time, which led to the centre-back having to leave the pitch and Mourinho entering the field to remonstrate.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil was then told by the referee that he would have to make a substitution, or that O’Nien would be sent off.

Luke O'Nien after challenging Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy for the ball. (Photo via Ian Horrocks).

When asked about the incident with Mourinho, O’Nien told the Echo: “I think it was pretty clear what happened.

“I’m not really one for a friendly and I kind of play every game the same. There were a few tackles that I put in and he didn’t quite like it.

“He kind of made the ref take me off the pitch because I don’t think he was used to that sort of physical side of it.

“Listen there was no intention of hurting anyone, I play every game to win. I wanted to win the tackles and he didn’t quite like that.

“I didn’t mean to catch the guy with the second one, it was a complete accident and I apologise for that.

“Yeah he doesn’t like me and I don’t think I’ll be signing for Roma anytime soon.”

O’Nien signed for Sunderland four years ago and was overjoyed to finally help the club win promotion from League One.

The 27-year-old says it’s great to be back training with the team after a shortened summer break, while he can’t wait for the side’s season opener against Coventry at the Stadium of Light.

“Pre-season has been brilliant so far,” O’Nien added.

“They have worked us hard, we’ve got minutes, the team has got closer.

“We just got back from Portugal not so long ago so that was a really good trip to get some minutes under the belt.