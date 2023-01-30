News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Luke O'Nien and ex-West Ham man Pierre Ekwah named in strong Sunderland U21s side to face Newcastle

Luke O’Nien has been named captain of Sunderland’s under-21s side for their Premier League 2, Division 2, fixture against Newcastle at the Academy of Light.

By Joe Nicholson
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 28-year-old is currently suspended for one more senior game, against Millwall this weekend, following his red card against Swansea in the Championship earlier this month.

New Sunderland signing Pierre Ekwah, who joined the club from West Ham last week, has also been named in the starting XI to face Newcastle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 21-year-old came off the bench to make his senior Black Cats debut in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw against Fulham in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Luke O'Nien playing for Sunderland
Most Popular

Jewison Bennette and Chris Rigg also came off the bench at Craven Cottage and will both start for Graeme Murty’s under-21s side against Newcastle.

Read More
Why West Ham allowed Pierre Ekwah to join Sunderland and what Cats fans can expe...

Sunderland U21s XI to play Newcastle: Carney, Wilson, O’Nien, Johnson, Watson, Rigg, Ekwah, Kelly, Bennette, Gardner, Taylor

Subs: Richardson, Jessup, Scott, Sonha, Chaiabi

Newcastle U21s XI: Smith, Carlyon, Bondswell, Hackett, Barclay, Miley, Scott, Parkinson, Huntley, Diallo

Subs: Vilca, Thompson, Stewart, Crossley, Ndiweni

Luke O'NienSunderlandDivision 2Premier League 2