Luke O'Nien and ex-West Ham man Pierre Ekwah named in strong Sunderland U21s side to face Newcastle
Luke O’Nien has been named captain of Sunderland’s under-21s side for their Premier League 2, Division 2, fixture against Newcastle at the Academy of Light.
The 28-year-old is currently suspended for one more senior game, against Millwall this weekend, following his red card against Swansea in the Championship earlier this month.
New Sunderland signing Pierre Ekwah, who joined the club from West Ham last week, has also been named in the starting XI to face Newcastle.
The 21-year-old came off the bench to make his senior Black Cats debut in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw against Fulham in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Jewison Bennette and Chris Rigg also came off the bench at Craven Cottage and will both start for Graeme Murty’s under-21s side against Newcastle.
Sunderland U21s XI to play Newcastle: Carney, Wilson, O’Nien, Johnson, Watson, Rigg, Ekwah, Kelly, Bennette, Gardner, Taylor
Subs: Richardson, Jessup, Scott, Sonha, Chaiabi
Newcastle U21s XI: Smith, Carlyon, Bondswell, Hackett, Barclay, Miley, Scott, Parkinson, Huntley, Diallo
Subs: Vilca, Thompson, Stewart, Crossley, Ndiweni