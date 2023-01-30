The 28-year-old is currently suspended for one more senior game, against Millwall this weekend, following his red card against Swansea in the Championship earlier this month.

New Sunderland signing Pierre Ekwah, who joined the club from West Ham last week, has also been named in the starting XI to face Newcastle.

The 21-year-old came off the bench to make his senior Black Cats debut in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw against Fulham in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Luke O'Nien playing for Sunderland

Jewison Bennette and Chris Rigg also came off the bench at Craven Cottage and will both start for Graeme Murty’s under-21s side against Newcastle.

Sunderland U21s XI to play Newcastle: Carney, Wilson, O’Nien, Johnson, Watson, Rigg, Ekwah, Kelly, Bennette, Gardner, Taylor

Subs: Richardson, Jessup, Scott, Sonha, Chaiabi

Newcastle U21s XI: Smith, Carlyon, Bondswell, Hackett, Barclay, Miley, Scott, Parkinson, Huntley, Diallo