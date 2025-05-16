Sunderland travel to London for the Championship play-off final next weekend

Sunderland fans are being lent a helping hand on their way to Wembley next weekend - by Luke O'Nien's former club, Wealdstone.

The National League club, who also boast Stuart Pearce and Vinnie Jones among their former players, handed O'Nien one of his first tastes of senior football during two loan spells from Watford earlier in his career.

And now, the lower league outfit are offering affordable parking and a pre-match fan zone to Black Cats supporters making the trip to Wembley for the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United.

What do Sunderland fans need to know?

As detailed on Wealdstone’s own website: “Wealdstone FC are a National League club based in Ruislip, around seven miles from Wembley, and we as a Supporters Club are always looking for opportunities to support and raise funds for the club.

“One of these activities is our Wembley Fan Zone, hosting up to 1,000 fans. For a 3pm kick-off we are open for parking from 10:30am, with the bar and BBQ available from 11am on matchday, with our location putting us in touching distance of Wembley Stadium for those fans looking for an affordable parking option, a pre-match drink, and burger. The bar will also be open post-match before you start your journey home as will the BBQ (dependent on bookings). Being a community club, families are welcomed and we have plenty of open space.

“The atmosphere is relaxed but vibrant with a great mix of all ages, flags are welcome and there is always plenty of singing, creating a great vibe ahead of the game. Onward travel to Wembley is just a seven minute walk to our nearest station (Ruislip) and then a 20 minute journey to Wembley Stadium. The fare is just £2.20 each way and trains run every 8-10 minutes.”

Prices for pre-booked all day parking charges are as follows:

Car - £7.50

Mini Bus - £25

Coach - £60

To book, call 07874 846785, or click here. Fans not arriving by car or coach can also purchase a walk-in ticket for the fan zone at a cost of £5. These must also be purchased in advance.

