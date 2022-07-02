Luke Molyneux reveals how shock Sunderland exit helped make him a better player

Academy product Molyneux, released by Sunderland in 2019, has been with Hartlepool United for the past three seasons but is now looking forward to a new challenge.
Molyneux scooped Pools’ player of the year award last season after scoring 12 goals in 55 appearances across all competitions.
But the 24-year-old believed he was ready for a new challenge after turning down the opportunity to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium beyond the summer with Molyneux instead choosing Gary McSheffrey’s side.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland transfer news: Former Black Cats star ‘open’ to SoL return this summer, Millwall ‘pull out’ of race to sign £2m Aberdeen ace
-
2
Sunderland announce young trio sign first deals with club
-
3
Nine wide players Sunderland could try to sign this summer - including ex-Leeds, Liverpool and Norwich men
-
4
Newcastle United given green light to bid for winger
-
5
Arsenal negotiate 'significant sell-on fee' into defender's Sunderland contract
Reflecting on his time at Sunderland and his new challenge, Molyneux told the Yorkshire Post: “If I hadn’t been released from Sunderland, ended up in the National League with Hartlepool then worked my way back up, I don’t think I’d be the player I am today.
“I’ve improved on a lot of things and overcome a lot to become a better person as well as a better player.
“It (being released by Sunderland) was a bit of a shock.
"I went out on loan that season to Gateshead and I felt there was no reason why Sunderland shouldn’t have kept me on.
"Luckily Craig Hignett at Hartlepool wanted me. I was enjoying it but I had a big injury and when I came back, Craig Hignett wasn’t the manager.”
He added: “Sunderland had a real good age group when we were 16, it was tipped to be the next best thing after Jordan Henderson’s but not a lot of players have made it through, which is quite mad.
"Ethan Robson’s just signed for MK Dons, there was George Honeyman and (Portsmouth’s) Denver Hume but not a lot are in the league or even playing football. I want football as my full-time job so I’ll just keep pushing on.
“I was confident I was going to make that step eventually but you always have doubts when you get released.
"Even when we got promoted from the National League, I didn’t know if I was going to be staying at Hartlepool because I didn’t play as much as I wanted.”