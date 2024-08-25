Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jack Clarke has penned an emotional message to Sunderland supporters following his move to Ipswich Town yesterday.

Clarke has joined the newly-promoted side for an initial £15 million, which could rise to £20 million depending on performances. Sunderland also have a sell-on clause should Clarke move in future.

Clarke had two years to run on his current contract and with a breakthrough on a new deal not deemed realistic, Sunderland opted to accept Ipswich’s bid.

The former Tottenham and Leeds United winger was spotted at the Stadium of Light before his old teammates took on Burnley at the Stadium of Light in the Championship. Clarke, however, left before the game had begun and was announced as an Ipswich Town player later that evening.

Clarke wrote on Instagram: “Where to begin. This club has been my home for the past 3 seasons and I have loved every minute of representing the club and the people who live and breathe Sunderland AFC, I couldn’t of asked or dreamt of a better place to play my football.

“To all my team mates I shared my experience with, to the staff who took care of me everyday and lastly to the fans who treat me as good as one of their own from the minute I arrived I want to thankyou all you truly all make the club special. I wish you all the best until we meet again.”

“I’m really excited to have joined the club and can’t wait to get going,” Jack added in his opening statement to Ipswich Town fans. “Ipswich have been on a really good trajectory over the last few years and the recruitment this summer has been very impressive, so this was always something I was going to be interested in.

“Speaking with Kieran McKenna really sells the club and the journey it’s on, as well as what they’re still trying to achieve, and you’re almost silly if you don’t want to jump on board with the way things have been going.

“I try to be an exciting player and contribute goals and assists so I think the style of football here will suit me, so I just feel excited to meet the lads and get started now.”