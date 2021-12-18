'Love to': Lee Johnson discusses Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead's future at Sunderland

There has been significant change behind the scenes at Goodison Park in recent weeks, with Director of Football Marcel Brands the most high-profile departure.

But a number of other footballing staff have moved on, which creates some element of uncertainty as to what will happen both during the January transfer window and beyond.

Johnson is confident that the season-long loan deal is currently working for all parties, and wants to keep the 23-year-old at the club for 'as long as possible'.

Nathan Broadhead scores against Plymouth Argyle

"There's no clause to make it permanent, but at the same time we're very happy with him and he's very happy here," Johnson said.

"Obviously there's a lot of change at Everton at the moment, and it's definitely something that we need to discuss, in terms of introducing ourselves and Nathan as well.

"A lot of the contacts we had there have now left the club.

"But I think the important thing with Nathan is, he's had this run of games, he's performing extremely well, and I think he's thoroughly enjoying himself.

"So we'll keep our fingers crossed with that one.

"We're working with him everyday, he's a good kid, and he's producing when it comes to Saturday-Tuesday.

"We really like him and we'd love to keep him around as long as possible."

Since returning from a hamstring injury Broadhead has been a regular in the Sunderland starting XI, and now has six goals in 15 appearances across all competitions.

