Sunderland have been handed a huge boost ahead of the Championship campaign after Dan Ballard signed a new long-term contract on Wearside.

Ballard endured some injury frustration during his first campaign at the club but made a major impression when available, and is a big part of Tony Mowbray's plans for the new campaign.

His progress has been noted by top-tier clubs, with West Ham United one of the sides known to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Any uncertainty has been put to bed before the new season, though, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman saying the news was a 'huge boost' for the club.

"Dan has proved that he’s a standout performer at this level and he’s growing in stature every day, on and off the pitch," Speakman said.

" He has a bright future ahead of him and he’s extremely ambitious, and his decision to renew terms with us demonstrates that he feels his ambition is matched by that of the Club.

"Dan follows Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume in committing his future to SAFC this summer, and it is a huge boost for us to be securing the futures of such high-calibre players. We look forward to continuing to support his development and believe he has a big season ahead of him.”

Ballard said he has grown to genuinely 'love' Sunderland and is relishing the prospect of taking on increased leadership responsibilities on and off the pitch for the new campaign.

“I’m extremely happy to have signed a new deal at Sunderland," Ballard said.

"Over the past year, I’ve really grown to love the club – the support and the love that I’ve got, the people I’ve met, the city, it’s all been amazing – and I feel that I’m in the best spot in my career.

"In this team, I’m taking up a new role in being one of the leaders and I’m excited to do that. I’m looking forward to the new campaign and can’t wait for Sunday.”