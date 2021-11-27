'Love him to bits': Sunderland boss sends message to Charlie Wyke as squad show their support for striker

Former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke

Wigan Athletic confirmed on Thursday that the former Sunderland striker would not be available for selection 'in the immediate future'.

The 28-year-old is in a stable condition as he recovers in hospital.

Members of the Sunderland squad have sent messages of support to the striker, and Johnson added to that in his press conference on Friday morning.

"We're all with him," Johnson said.

"He is a great lad, a great personality, such a funny guy.

"We love him to bits and just want him to have the speediest recovery possible, and anything we can do [we will].

"He's in our thoughts and prayers.

"Anything we can do to lift his spirits as a squad we absolutely will, and it sounds like he is in the best place possible and under great care.

"We're sending loads of love to him."

Johnson said the recent incidents in football, with Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck also suffering a collapse during a game against Reading earlier this week, highlighted the need for access to defibrillators and training right across society.

Fleck has been discharged from hospital and is now recovering at home in Sheffield.

"Fleck is a great lad, who I know well," Johnson said.

"That was a shock, these are fit, healthy guys.

"It does bring life into perspective. Being healthy and looking after yourself is the most important thing.

"It shows as well the importance of defibrillators, even just having them around housing estates etc, there has to be a big drive there.

"Having access to them can save many lives."

A club statement from Wigan Athletic on Thursday reads: "Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke will not be available for selection for the immediate future.

"The 28-year-old collapsed during training in the build up to Latics’ Sky Bet League One match at Cambridge United and, after receiving treatment from the Club’s medical staff, Charlie was taken to hospital where he continues to be monitored.

"We are pleased to say Charlie is in a stable condition and is in communication with his family, hospital staff and the Club’s medical team.

"Charlie will continue to be monitored closely by an independent medical consultant and the Club’s medical staff over the next few days."

Wigan Athletic Chief Executive Mel Brannigan added: “First and foremost, the absolute priority for everyone associated with Wigan Athletic is Charlie’s health and wellbeing and providing support to him and his family.

“As a club, we would like to place on record our sincere appreciation to all of the staff within the NHS who, within what we know are challenging times, were excellent in their response and subsequent care for Charlie, working together with our medical team.