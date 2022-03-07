Fans now know that Louis-Dreyfus owns 41 per cent of the club, with ex-Madrox members Methven, Stewart Donald and Juan Sartori owning the remaining 59 per cent.

However, many Sunderland fans had become concerned at Methven’s attendance at away games this season, leading speculation to arise that he is still active in the running of the club.

It has been stressed several times that Donald and Methven have no say in the day-to-day running of the club.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Chairman of Sunderland reacts during the on March 14, 2021 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around England remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Methven has been pictured at several away games this season – with invitations extended by the away club – and was also spotted on club business in Uruguay with fellow co-owner Sartori.

Louis-Dreyfus met with the supporters collective last week to discuss a number of issues with Methven’s role and the shareholding issue high on the agenda.

The minutes read: “DR (RAWA) raised the point that the parachute payments would certainly be a factor when it comes to the club’s valuation. You don’t buy a house for £300K a few years after someone paid £100K for it.

“Fans frustration with Methven and Donald - It is not just about parachute payments, MM (RAWA) explained, but also about comments that were made by Charlie Methven about fans, the city and women.

"DR (RAWA) asked if KLD realised that every time KLD sits at a match with Charlie Methven it reflects poorly the club and leads fans to believe he has influence.

"KLD respects a shareholder’s right to attend matches and the funding that has been provided.”

