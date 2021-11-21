Following losses to Charlton Athletic, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland bounced back with a win against Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

Sunderland will now face Shrewsbury Town in the league on Tuesday night.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories surrounding Sunderland and their League One rivals that you may have missed:

Head coach Lee Johnson.

Kevin Phillips delivers Lee Johnson verdict following win

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has delivered his verdict on head coach Lee Johnson.

The ex-Bristol City boss had come under pressure following three straight defeats in League One before his team managed to stop the rot against Ipswich Town.

Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady managed to grab the goals to hand Sunderland a late 2-0 win.

“Ultimately, when there is talk of owners not being happy it means the manager is under pressure. Louis-Dreyfus had every right not to be happy before the international break as the results weren’t good.

“I’m up in the area quite regularly now and there has been a little bit of unease and unrest.

“The thing is, in League One you will have blips. I think everyone should stay calm.

“Yesterday was an important game. It was quite clear that before the game Lee Johnson was under pressure. He knows it.

“Lee set the players up yesterday and they got the result for him. They showed it against a good Ipswich side as well.

“It was a great opportunity to put a marker down and that’s exactly what they did.”

