News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

'Looked dangerous' - Phil Smith's player ratings as Sunderland draw 1-1 with feisty Mallorca - photo gallery

Sunderland faced La Liga side Mallorca today on Wearside at the Stadium of Light today – here’s how Phil Smith rated each Black Cats player after the game:
By Phil Smith
Published 29th Jul 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 17:22 BST

The clash represented Sunderland's second to last pre-season friendly before next week's game against non-league Hartlepool United at The Vic on Tuesday.

The Black Cats have already played friendly clashes against South Shields, Gateshead, San Antonio, New Mexico and North Carolina, winning all five ties before today’s game against Mallorca.

Sunderland took the lead in the first half through Hemir before being pegged back early in the second after Mallorca’s equaliser.

Here, though our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith delivers his player ratings after the game:

Could do little about Muqiri’s excellent header. Didn’t have many saves to make and generally claimed well off his line. 6

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Could do little about Muqiri’s excellent header. Didn’t have many saves to make and generally claimed well off his line. 6 Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Made some typically strong challenges and was rarely beaten. Had one effort in the second half that he just couldn’t quite keep down and on target. 6

2. RB: Trai Hume

Made some typically strong challenges and was rarely beaten. Had one effort in the second half that he just couldn’t quite keep down and on target. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Made one excellent block in the box early on, and was rarely troubled through the first half. Mallorca stepped up massively in the second, as Muqiri in particular used his height to cause real problems. 6

3. CB: Dan Ballard

Made one excellent block in the box early on, and was rarely troubled through the first half. Mallorca stepped up massively in the second, as Muqiri in particular used his height to cause real problems. 6 Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Had a good first half but couldn’t prevent the impressive Muqiri from towering above him for the equaliser. Used possession well and was on the end of an awful challenge late on, which thankfully he was able to walk away from. 6

4. CB: Luke O'Nien

Had a good first half but couldn’t prevent the impressive Muqiri from towering above him for the equaliser. Used possession well and was on the end of an awful challenge late on, which thankfully he was able to walk away from. 6 Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:SunderlandPhil SmithBlack CatsStadium of LightHartlepool UnitedSouth Shields