Sunderland faced La Liga side Mallorca today on Wearside at the Stadium of Light today – here’s how Phil Smith rated each Black Cats player after the game:
The clash represented Sunderland's second to last pre-season friendly before next week's game against non-league Hartlepool United at The Vic on Tuesday.
The Black Cats have already played friendly clashes against South Shields, Gateshead, San Antonio, New Mexico and North Carolina, winning all five ties before today’s game against Mallorca.
Sunderland took the lead in the first half through Hemir before being pegged back early in the second after Mallorca’s equaliser.
Here, though our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith delivers his player ratings after the game:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Could do little about Muqiri’s excellent header. Didn’t have many saves to make and generally claimed well off his line. 6 Photo: FRANK REID
2. RB: Trai Hume
Made some typically strong challenges and was rarely beaten. Had one effort in the second half that he just couldn’t quite keep down and on target. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Dan Ballard
Made one excellent block in the box early on, and was rarely troubled through the first half. Mallorca stepped up massively in the second, as Muqiri in particular used his height to cause real problems. 6 Photo: FRANK REID
4. CB: Luke O'Nien
Had a good first half but couldn’t prevent the impressive Muqiri from towering above him for the equaliser. Used possession well and was on the end of an awful challenge late on, which thankfully he was able to walk away from. 6 Photo: FRANK REID