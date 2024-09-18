Steven Schumacher has become the second managerial casualty of the season following his sacking by Stoke City earlier this week. Ryan Lowe became the first after he was given the chop by Preston North End in early August.

Sunderland turned to Regis Le Bris over the summer and are hoping the former FC Lorient man can bring success to the Stadium of Light. He has started life in England well and has won four of his first five league games in charge ahead of their next match this weekend.

Here is a look at the longest serving managers in the second tier right now...