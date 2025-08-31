Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Harrison Jones is among several young Sunderland players being considered for loan moves before the transfer deadline, while Jenson Seelt and Ahmed Abdullahi could also leave on temporary deals.

Speaking on Friday, the Sunderland head coach said decisions will be made in the coming days as the club balances first-team opportunities with player development. Jones is understood to be attracting interest, with a potential move away designed to secure regular senior football this season.

Le Bris also admitted Jenson Seelt could leave on loan if the club decides his route to consistent minutes would be limited, with Sunderland still pushing for defensive reinforcements before the window closes, having already signed the likes of Arthur Masuaku and Nordi Mukiele in recent weeks.

“We are really well connected with Jenson,” he explained. “We believe he is a good player and can become really strong. At the same time, we have to manage two main ideas. The first is the progression of the club, that has to come first, and then there is the progression of the player.

“If we can find the right balance, then it’s better. If he can have game time here and help Sunderland, then we will make the decision to keep him. But if we believe the numbers will be too high for the squad and for him, then at that moment we will make the decision to allow him to leave on loan.”

Le Bris also revealed that Ahmed Abdullahi has options elsewhere and is likely to head out before the deadline. “For ins, we’ll have to wait. For outs, probably we’ll have an option for Ahmed, so we expect him to leave on loan,” he added. “For the others, it’s still the same principle.”

The Sunderland boss stressed that the process is collaborative between club and player, insisting the final call will always be made with respect for both parties. Reflecting more generally on the transfer window and what may happen before the deadline, Le Bris added: “The last couple of days are always a crazy period. I think every club waits until the last minute to decide.”

Le Bris also expressed confidence that Sunderland can move players on before the window closes. “Yes, I’m confident and we’ll work until the end to find the best solution,” he said. “The conversations are still ongoing with them. We are not disconnected. We know them as players, as people as well. We respect them, respect the contract.

“It’s not just one direction. It’s both directions. After that, we know that we can involve 20 players. If we have 22, 23, 24, some of them won’t be involved in every session or for the team sheet. But the season is really long with many injuries, suspensions and events.”

Here, we take a look – with a pinch of salt – at what Sunderland’s strongest XI and bench could look like once the transfer dust settles:

