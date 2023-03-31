The Black Cats finish their campaign with three of their four games on home turf, and the club is hoping for a bumper attendance when Crystal Palace visit Eppleton on Sunday (12pm KO).

Reay's side are now just one point away from mathematically confirming their status as a second-tier club after an encouraging performance against a Charlton side third in the table.

An excellent performance looked like it would yield an undeserved defeat when two defensive errors (and one from the officials) left Sunderland 2-1 down, but defender Grace McCatty's outstanding finish from a long throw rescued a point.

Sunderland boss Mel Reay

"We went there in good spirits and really determined after being disappointed with our performance against Sheffield United the week before," Reay told The Echo.

"There was a massive improvement in the first half in terms of our in-possession play which was really pleasing. We got ahead due to some great play again down the right side, and then obviously we have a crazy couple of minutes where it's two mix-ups at the back that gift them the goals. The second is actually offside, a good couple of yards, which hasn't been spotted and hurt us, but we showed tremendous character and didn't give up - and that's some way to get something out of the game right at the death.

"There were loads of positives from the Charlton game and for me now, it's about consistency and really trying to step on these next four games to prove that they can really perform at this level consistently.

"We've got four games left, three of them at home, so it's a fantastic run-in for us. The more people who can get down to Eppleton to cheer the players on the better because they really do make a difference and the players really do appreciate the support."

Reay's side are now three games unbeaten, a feat made more impressive by the fact that they have been missing a number of key players in recent weeks.

"I think I could have a starting XI of injured players at the moment, that's how many we've got out," Reay said.

"It's been a real struggle for us all season, to be honest. It's been knocks and niggles going onto bigger things, and it's been frustrating for the players.

"It's then hard to gain that momentum because the starting XI is changing every week due to work commitments or those little niggles because they're pushing themselves to the limits for us on a Sunday.