Everton have been linked with a double swoop for two Sunderland players in recent days as the winter transfer window draws to a close.

The Premier League club are now being linked with a move for teenager Tommy Watson. Reports have suggested that Brighton have seen an £8million offer turned down, with Sunderland hoping to get £10million for the homegrown talent.

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have also been linked with a deal for the 18-year-old youth international, who has 18 months on his current deal at Sunderland. Everton, who are managed by former Black Cats boss David Moyes, were also thought to be keen on a deal for Sunderland captain Dan Neil. However, that transfer exit is thought to be very unlikely at this stage.

Moyes is reportedly keen on a £12million deal after keeping tabs on the 23-year-old since seeing him in the academy while he was Black Cats boss. Though with Sunderland competing at the top end of the Championship and Neil captaining the club, Neil’s exit this window feels a long shot.

Last week, Moyes was asked about potential recruits and confirmed the club would be looking at Championship talent to boost their squad, though the Toffees boss stopped short of mentioning Neil by name. Trai Hume has also been linked with a move to Fulham but reports suggest Sunderland will only accept a fee of around £20million for the right-back.

With that in mind and for a little bit of fun, we take a look at how Le Bris’ starting XI and subs bench if the recent transfer rumours turn out to be true:

GK: Anthony Patterson Anthony Patterson has been the number one choice for league games when fit under head coach Le Bris.

RB: Trai Hume Trai Hume has been Mr Reliable for Sunderland at right-back under Le Bris. There have been some transfer rumours regarding the full-back, but he is expected to stay.

CB: Luke O'Nien Sunderland's club captain has been excellent for the most part at centre-back this season, though Dan Ballard will likely put pressure n his starting position when fit.