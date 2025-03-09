Liverpool have matched the record held by Sunderland for 90 years against Southampton in the Premier League

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool matched a 90-year-old record in English football held by Sunderland after the Premier League giants scored three times against Southampton on Saturday.

Arne Slot’s side’s 3-1 win against the Saints in the Premier League at Anfield made it 19 consecutive home games in all competitions in which they have netted two or more goals. Liverpool’s run began with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth last September and has seen the Reds total 52 goals along the way, with Slot’s men now looking all but certain to win the Premier League this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the last English top-flight club to have scored at least twice in 19 home matches in a row was Sunderland, who did it between February and December 1935, when the likes of Raich Carter and Bobby Gurney were playing for the club.

Another record was reached last weekend. The Black Cats’ clash against Cardiff City marked the club’s 5,000th home league game on Saturday. Sunderland’s first league home game came against Burnley on September 13, 1890, at Newcastle Road, the Werarsiders’ home before Roker Park. The Black Cats became the 14th club to reach the 5,000 milestone, with Barnsley and Nottingham Forest having also reached the same total this season.

The first ever team to reach the 5,000 league game mark are Tuesday’s opponents, Preston North End, who reached the feat back in 2020 against Derby County. Teams to have reached 5,000 now include Preston North End, Burnley, Derby County, Wolves, Bolton, West Brom, Blackburn Rovers, Notts County, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The occasion was marked before the game with EFL chairman Trevor Birch joining Sunderland’s CBO David Bruce on the pitch to celebrate the feat which the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Chelsea have not yet reached in their history. Sunderland fans unveiled a display in the East Stand as the players took to the pitch to mark the historic event.