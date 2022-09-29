French outlet Jeunes Footeux claims that it would “not be a surprise” if Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were to make a January move for the midfielder.

Berge, though, is said to be wanted by Chelsea, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund too as clubs look to strengthen in the winter window

It is rumoured that the 24-year-old has a release clause of somewhere in the region of £34million. Berge has played in nine of Sheffield United’s Championship clashes so far this season, scoring three goals.

OSLO, NORWAY - SEPTEMBER 04: Sander Berge of Norway looks on during training session at Ullevaal Stadion on September 4, 2018 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Trond Tandberg/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United manager latest

Former Bristol City boss Dean Holden is said to be keen on the Rotherham United job, according to the latest reports.

Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner recently decided to reject the Millers’ approaches.

Former boss Paul Warne left the club to manage Derby County in League One after six years and three promotions with the Millers. Rotherham have 14 points from their opening 10 matches in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emil Riis striker wanted Deepdale stay despite Boro interest

“I don’t think (the window closing) could’ve come soon enough, so I could get all of it out of my head, focus on playing football here and showing everyone that I wanted to stay. I was happy when the window finally closed. I have never heard those figures and my name in the same sentence, so yeah, it was crazy. As I say, I am happy to stay.