'Lively' - James Copley's player rating photos after Sunderland U21s vs Newcastle U21s - including Ian Poveda grade

Published 19th Aug 2024, 22:33 BST

James Copley’s player ratings as Sunderland took on Newcastle United away from home in the Premier League 2

Sunderland drew with Newcastle United in the opening fixture of the Premier League 2 at Whitley Bay Park on Monday evening.

Anthony Munda put the hosts ahead with an early first-half strike before Timur Tutierov headed home in the final moments to confirm the draw.

Several first-team players started for Sunderland including Ian Poveda, Joe Anderson and Jewison Bennette.

Here, we take a look at how James Copley rated Sunderland’s players against Newcastle United:

Kept the score at 1-0 in the first half with a smart save. His distribution looks to have come one since last season. A very solid display from the goalkeeper 7

1. Kelechi Chibueze

Kept the score at 1-0 in the first half with a smart save. His distribution looks to have come one since last season. A very solid display from the goalkeeper 7 | Ben Cuthbertson Photo: Ben Cuthbertson

Started at right back but switched with Crompton to left back after half an hour. Looked competent throughout despite Newcastle's pace in wide areas. 7

2. Tom Lavery

Started at right back but switched with Crompton to left back after half an hour. Looked competent throughout despite Newcastle’s pace in wide areas. 7 Photo: FRANK REID

Initially started left-back. Newcastle's first goal came down his side after an overload. Full-back isn't his usual position. Picked up a yellow in the first half. Looks more comfortable at centre back in my opinion. 6

3. Ben Crompton

Initially started left-back. Newcastle’s first goal came down his side after an overload. Full-back isn’t his usual position. Picked up a yellow in the first half. Looks more comfortable at centre back in my opinion. 6 | Ben Cuthbertson Photo: Ben Cuthbertson

Chipped in with a crucial intervention in the first half to keep the score at 1-0. Always a threat in the air and looked to get stuck in throughout. 7

4. Zak Johnson

Chipped in with a crucial intervention in the first half to keep the score at 1-0. Always a threat in the air and looked to get stuck in throughout. 7 | Photo: National World

