Anthony Munda put the hosts ahead with an early first-half strike before Timur Tutierov headed home in the final moments to confirm the draw.
Several first-team players started for Sunderland including Ian Poveda, Joe Anderson and Jewison Bennette.
Here, we take a look at how James Copley rated Sunderland’s players against Newcastle United:
1. Kelechi Chibueze
Kept the score at 1-0 in the first half with a smart save. His distribution looks to have come one since last season. A very solid display from the goalkeeper 7
2. Tom Lavery
Started at right back but switched with Crompton to left back after half an hour. Looked competent throughout despite Newcastle’s pace in wide areas. 7 Photo: FRANK REID
3. Ben Crompton
Initially started left-back. Newcastle’s first goal came down his side after an overload. Full-back isn’t his usual position. Picked up a yellow in the first half. Looks more comfortable at centre back in my opinion. 6 | Ben Cuthbertson Photo: Ben Cuthbertson
4. Zak Johnson
Chipped in with a crucial intervention in the first half to keep the score at 1-0. Always a threat in the air and looked to get stuck in throughout. 7
