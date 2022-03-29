At present, with the race to finish in the League One play-off places incredibly tight, most of the speculation has been about players the Black Cats could lose if they miss out on promotion.

Recently that attention has surrounded Ross Stewart, a 25-year-old striker who appears to be reaching his prime after earning a first international call-up for Scotland.

Norwich are the latest club to be credited with interest in the frontman, while Swansea were also said to be tracking him, and it’s clear to see why.

Ross Stewart celebrates scoring against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture by FRANK REID

It’s not just Stewart’s 22 league goals, making him the division’s top scorer this season, which have stood out but also his all-round game

The striker is ranked fifth in League One when it comes to aerial duels, which also includes the times he positions himself at the front post to clear opposition corners. He has also shown his effectiveness chasing balls into the channels and helping press from the front.

Despite sustaining a lengthy hamstring issue after joining Sunderland from Ross County last season, Stewart has also been incredibly durable, playing 3,741 minutes in the league this season – that’s the fifth highest figure for an outfield player in the division and more than any attacking player.

Stewart has also embraced being a Black Cats player and speaks with a level head when talking to the press.

“I’m loving it,” said the striker when asked about playing for Sunderland in September last year. “I think a big crowd gives us a huge boost and certainly energises me in the later stages.”

“It’s new to me and I think I’m thriving off it. I love it and it is probably one of the reasons I came to a club like Sunderland."

The Black Cats’ recruitment team also deserve huge credit for identifying Stewart, a striker who had scored just twice in 19 SPL appearances for Ross County in the first half of the 2020/21 season.

But naturally, after impressing in League One and finally earning international recognition, the next step would be for the Scot to test himself in the Championship.

Ideally that would be with Sunderland, a club where he has become something of a fans’ favourite and has enjoyed the best season of his career so far.

Yet you can guarantee if the Black Cats don’t win promotion this campaign, there will be interest from the division above.

Stewart has a year left on his Sunderland contract, while the club hold an additional one-year option to extend the deal until the summer of 2024.

That would put the Black Cats in a stronger position, yet they would still be vulnerable to losing one of their prized assets.

Earlier in the season former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson claimed Stewart turned down Championship offers to move to Wearside, and also said the striker has the potential to play in the Premier League.

“For me, he is a top-ten Championship player at least," said Johnson back in September.

If Sunderland are to keep hold of their top scorer they will have to keep up with Stewart’s upwards trajectory.

