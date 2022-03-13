Lincoln City vs Sunderland: Can I stream it? Is the game on TV? Is there any early team news?

Sunderland were last in action on Saturday, with Alex Neil’s side defeating bottom-placed Crewe Alexandra 2-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Here, though, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Lincoln City:

When is Lincoln City vs Sunderland?

Sunderland take on Lincoln on Saturday, March 19 at the LNER Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

What TV channel is Lincoln City vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and Crewe won’t be shown on television and has not been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports, BT Sports or Amazon Prime.

Can I stream Lincoln City vs Sunderland online?

Sunderland’s clash with Lincoln City won’t be streamed via club channels in the United Kingdom.

In line with supporters’ return to stadia and EFL regulations, eligibility groups for live video streaming have changed.

Non-televised Saturday 3pm KOs and Friday/Sunday games will only be shown outside of the UK and Ireland.

Are there any other ways I can follow Lincoln City vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Joe Nicholson and Phil Smith at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Lincoln City vs Sunderland?

There are no tickets for the game between Sunderland and Lincoln City in League One at the LNER Stadium currently available on safc.com with the away end sold out.

Is there any team news ahead of Lincoln City vs Sunderland?

Alex Neil had this to day regarding Alex Pritchard and Nathan Brodhead, who have both missed out with injuries in recent weeks.

Alex is making good progress, so I don’t think it’s going to be as bad as we first feared,” said Neil before the game. “We were probably thinking at the time that it might be a six-to-eight week injury.

Following the game, Neil said he remains hopeful that Broadhead will return to action for Sunderland soon.

Broadhead was again missing from the matchday squad on Saturday as the Black Cats scored two late goals to beat Crewe Alexandra.

The Everton loanee had made his return at The Valley a week earlier, but subsequently reported stiffness in the hamstring that had kept him sidelined since December.

Sunderland will monitor the 23-year-old this week ahead of the trip to face Lincoln City on Saturday, with Neil hopeful that he may be able to play some part.

“It's not a massive issue,” Neil said.

“We were disappointed he missed out, because him and Alex [Pritchard] have been very good since I've been here and even before that.

“It was really pleasing to be able to get the win without them, as well.

“I'm not sure how he'll be, we just need to wait and see next week.”

What are the odds for Lincoln City vs Sunderland?

Sunderland win – 11/8

Draw – 5/2

Lincoln City win – 21/10

All odds correct at the time of writing.

