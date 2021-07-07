Lincoln City boss reacts after sealing swoop for former Sunderland forward Chris Maguire

Maguire has signed a two-year deal at Lincoln City following his release from Sunderland earlier this summer.

The Imps are facing an important summer of rebuilding after a number of the loanees who powered their run to the play-off final, which included a semi-final win over the Black Cats, returned to their parent clubs.

Appleton has worked with Maguire before, when the pair enjoyed considerable success at Oxford United.

Chris Maguire has joined Sunderland's League One rivals Lincoln City

The Lincoln boss said that Maguire’s versatility would be key for the campaign ahead.

“He brings us a lot of quality in two or three positions, he is very experienced so will help the group in difficult moments throughout the season,” he said.