Lincoln City boss explains the key factor in his side's win over Sunderland

The Imps have endured a difficult first half of the League One season but after beating Oxford United at the weekend made it back-to-back wins with a 3-1 victory at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Chris Maguire's quality proved key, particularly with the half volley that put his side ahead on the half-hour mark.

But Appleton says the win was built on learning lessons from sides who struggled to make an impression at the Stadium of Light.

Chris Maguire celebrates his opening goal at the Stadium of Light

Lincoln are only the second side to win at the Stadium of Light this season.

"There were so many factors that were against us, but we’ve shown a bit of quality at times on a really difficult surface." Appleton said.

“We had a bit of quality at the right time.

"That’s our first back-to-back wins this season and it’s been too long coming, but for us to do it against two sides, that’s not bad for little old Lincoln.

“We had to deal with a little spell from Sunderland after the penalty, but to come through it with a bit of quality was excellent.

“I watched three games prior to this of teams coming here, and a few teams were blown away by being too passive.

"I felt the only way we were going to come here and win the game was to be really competitive. From that point of view, we’ve got to be happy with how we competed, then showing a bit of quality at the right time.”

