Lincoln City 0 Sunderland 0 RECAP: Story of the day as Cats are held to a frustrating draw at the LNER Stadium
Sunderland were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Lincoln City after creating the better chances at the LNER Stadium.
The Black Cats remain in the League One play-off places after Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe also dropped points, yet it was an opportunity missed for Alex Neil’s side.
Patrick Roberts impressed for the visitors after he was recalled to the starting XI.
Here’s how the game played out:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
RECAP: Lincoln 0 Sunderland 0
Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 18:19
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Cirkin, Gooch (Doyle, 85), Evans, Neil (Dajaku, 74), Clarke (Defoe, 74) , O’Nien, Roberts, Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Matete, Embleton, Dajaku, Defoe
- Lincoln XI: Wright, Poole, Jackson, Walsh (Whittaker, 65), Norton-Cuffy, McGrandles, Fiorini, Bramall, Maguire, Marquis (Cullen, 80), Hopper
- Subs: Sanders, Whittaker, Sorensen, Bishop, Cullen, House, Scully
Thanks for joining us
We’re signing off for today but will have loads more reaction and analysis from today’s match over on the SAFC section of the Sunderland Echo website.
See you soon.
Reaction from Alex Neil
Full-time thoughts from the LNER Stadium
Full-Time: Lincoln 0 Sunderland 0
90+1’ What a save!
That is some save from Wright who reacted quickly to keep out Stewart’s header from close range from Cirkin’s cross.
Three minutes added time
88’ Saved!
That would have been some goal as Evans hit a well-struck volley from the edge of the box but Wright did well to dive to his left and keep it out.
85’ Final change for Sunderland
Doyle is on for Gooch.
83’ Big save from Patterson
The game has really opened up now and Lincoln are finishing strong.
Lincoln almost took the lead as Hopper’s cross was headed goalwards by Cullen from close range but Patterson made an excellent save.