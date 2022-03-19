Loading...

Lincoln City 0 Sunderland 0 RECAP: Story of the day as Cats are held to a frustrating draw at the LNER Stadium

Sunderland were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Lincoln City after creating the better chances at the LNER Stadium.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 6:26 pm

The Black Cats remain in the League One play-off places after Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe also dropped points, yet it was an opportunity missed for Alex Neil’s side.

Patrick Roberts impressed for the visitors after he was recalled to the starting XI.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Lincoln 0 Sunderland 0

Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 18:19

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Cirkin, Gooch (Doyle, 85), Evans, Neil (Dajaku, 74), Clarke (Defoe, 74) , O’Nien, Roberts, Stewart
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Matete, Embleton, Dajaku, Defoe
  • Lincoln XI: Wright, Poole, Jackson, Walsh (Whittaker, 65), Norton-Cuffy, McGrandles, Fiorini, Bramall, Maguire, Marquis (Cullen, 80), Hopper
  • Subs: Sanders, Whittaker, Sorensen, Bishop, Cullen, House, Scully
Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 18:19

Thanks for joining us

We’re signing off for today but will have loads more reaction and analysis from today’s match over on the SAFC section of the Sunderland Echo website.

See you soon.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 18:17

Reaction from Alex Neil

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:58

Full-time thoughts from the LNER Stadium

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:55

Full-Time: Lincoln 0 Sunderland 0

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:52

90+1’ What a save!

That is some save from Wright who reacted quickly to keep out Stewart’s header from close range from Cirkin’s cross.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:51

Three minutes added time

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:49

88’ Saved!

That would have been some goal as Evans hit a well-struck volley from the edge of the box but Wright did well to dive to his left and keep it out.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:45

85’ Final change for Sunderland

Doyle is on for Gooch.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:44

83’ Big save from Patterson

The game has really opened up now and Lincoln are finishing strong.

Lincoln almost took the lead as Hopper’s cross was headed goalwards by Cullen from close range but Patterson made an excellent save.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:44

80’ Second change for Lincoln

