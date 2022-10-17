‘Let’s see’ - Jon Dahl Tomasson reveals Ben Brereton Diaz update ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has given an update on the fitness of striker Ben Brereton Diaz after he limped-off against Middlesbrough at the weekend.
Brereton Diaz was taken off in the 85th minute of Blackburn’s 2-1 win at the Riverside on Saturday - but he has trained with the Rovers first-team ahead of their game with Sunderland.
Although the Chilean trained with the team, Tomasson, who has guided Blackburn to 24 points from 15 games in his first campaign as a manager in England, was coy about revealing whether he would be fit to start at Ewood Park.
Tomasson said: “Let’s see, today he was almost flying around, but let’s see.”
The 23-year-old has seven goals so far this campaign and has played both on the wing and up-front for Rovers.
Whilst Tomasson didn’t reveal too much about Brereton Diaz’s availability, one man he will be without is club captain Lewis Travis who has been ruled-out through suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.
Former Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala will also miss the game against Tony Mowbray’s side with Tomasson revealing although he is on the road to recovery, Tuesday’s game comes too soon for the Spanish defender.
On these absences, Tomasson said: “Ayala is not back yet, it’s going back but he’ll not be back for the game.
“Travis will miss out after his yellow card which I will be surprised about. We need to see how people are getting through the days and I’ll be getting a report through later.”