Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old has been strongly linked with moves to Fulham or Everton with the transfer window set to close on Thursday night, while there is also speculation he could head abroad.

But after his 16th-minute strike was enough to see off Blackpool and end Rovers’ three-game losing streak, Tomasson is anxious to keep hold of his striker.

The Rovers boss said: “He scored another great goal. He ran in behind the defenders at just the right moment, it was a goal of great timing.

Ben Brereton Diaz of Blackburn Rovers. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We know Ben is a top-quality player, so let’s just wait and see what happens tomorrow.

“Hopefully he’s still at Blackburn on Friday because we need his quality. He’s a great lad, too. He works so very hard around the place.

“If Ben isn’t staying, whoever comes in for him will need a lot of money. And whatever happens we’ll need to use our squad.

“Hopefully there will be one or two new signings coming in before the window closes.”

The Lancashire Telegraph report Rovers have received a bid for Brereton from Fulham but turned it down.

They report: “While several other Premier League clubs have been interested, Fulham have tabled a bid, but well short of Rovers’ valuation is thought to be north of £15m.”