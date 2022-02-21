'This club deserves better': Leon Dajaku's message to Sunderland fans as Burton boss slams performance at Ipswich
Sunderland winger Leon Dajaku has addressed supporters following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by MK Dons – insisting the squad will fight to the end.
The Black Cats have won just one of their last nine games and dropped to seventh in League One.
After the MK Dons result, Dajaku posted on Instagram:”Hey guys I know we are all going through a difficult phase together right now but we have to keep our heads up and fight until the end all together.
“Only with you behind us can we reach our goal and we will fight for that until the end because this club deserves better and we will do it together believe in us.”
Hasselbaink on Ipswich defeat
Sunderland are now preparing to face Burton Albion at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.
The Brewers were beaten 3-0 at Ipswich on Saturday, after falling a goal down in the first minute.
“It was pathetic really," said Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. “We spoke about it at length, what their triggers are and right from the start we opened their trigger. That is very naive, very silly and it makes it very difficult.
"After the goal we were in the game, we had one cleared off the line and Conor Shaugnessy should score but overall we played like schoolboys today and when you come to these places, especially this place, you have to man up and play the game properly.
"Even if we don't get the goal back, we must stay in the game, keep it at 1-0, as in the last 10 minutes it can open up.”
Under-23 side back in action
Finally, Sunderland’s under-23 side are preparing to face West Brom at Hetton CW this evening.
The young Black Cats are 11th in Premier League 2, Division 2, and were knocked out of the Premier League Cup last week.
Both Benji Kimpioka and Tyrese Dyce were forced off due to injury during the 2-2 draw with Wigan seven days ago.
The West Brom fixture is the first of back-to-back home games for Michael Proctor’s side, who will face Stoke next week.
