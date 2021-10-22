The 20-year-old winger joined the Black Cats on loan from Union Berlin in August, with the deal including an option to buy at the end of the season.

Dajaku, who is clearly a bubbly character, moved to Sunderland along with his former Bayern Munich team-mate Thorben Hoffmann and the pair share a close friendship.

“I think it’s been easy for us to settle because we have a team who have made it easy,” said Dajaku.

"They come and speak with us all the time. For us, it’s been easy. We are from another country and we have had to come in and see how it is, but straight away, it has been like a family.

"It is already like another small family for us, and that is why we can feel happy and good.”

While Dajaku has made just one league start for Sunderland, Hoffmann has become the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The German stopper has produced some impressive performances in recent weeks, including a crucial save in Sunderland’s 2-1 win at Gillingham, before keeping a clean sheet in the 4-0 victory at Crewe.

“It’s a little bit easier for me having him here, because he can help me with lots of things,” replied Dajaku when asked about Hoffmann.

“It’s great. When I heard he was coming also, I was really pleased.

“He has been great. For the game at Gillingham, I was not in the squad, but I watched the game and he did brilliantly.

“It is important for us that we know we have a goalkeeper who can make important saves like those. It’s important for the team, and he’s done it great.”

Dajaku did travel with Germany’s under-20 squad during the international break and picked up a minor thigh issue.

That ruled the winger out of Sunderland’s game at Gillingham, but he was fit enough to come off the bench and score at Crewe three days later.

“It was just a little bit of pain, but it is better now,” he added.

