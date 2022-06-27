Leon Dajaku reflects on debut Sunderland campaign and pre-season progress

The German winger has was listed on the club's retained list as under contract for next season, after a clause in his loan deal from Union Berlin was activated in the aftermath of promotion to League One.
The 21-year-old made 27 appearances in his first season on Wearside, scoring four goals. Illness brought his season to an early conclusion, with an issue initially believed to be tonsillitis requiring further tests and treatment in Germany.
Dajaku did return to training in the build-up to the play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley and will return with the rest of his teammates on June 22nd.
“I’m very happy to be back and I’m excited about the new season, especially competing and proving myself in a new league,” said Dajaku.
“Last season was sometimes challenging for me, as I had to adapt to a new country and a new style of football.”
He continued: “I really enjoyed being a part of Sunderland and I had some good moments on the pitch, but I was unwell twice and I felt that impacted my progress.
"I was then out of the team because my teammates were performing very well, but that’s football and the most important thing was achieving promotion.
“It was an amazing day at Wembley Stadium and it made me hungry to enjoy more success here, so I’m feeling good and I’m ready to give one hundred per cent for the team.”
Regarding pre-season, Dajaku added: “Pre-season hasn’t been easy so far, but it is important to work hard and that process is rewarding because you feel yourself getting fitter and stronger.
“We also have a great atmosphere in the group because of what we have achieved together – we feel like a family which makes it a fun experience.
“We are now just one division below the Premier League and I’m looking forward to that challenge, as there are many big clubs in the league with some very talented players.”