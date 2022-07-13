Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are some of the takeaways from Estadio Municipal de Albufeira, following second-half goals from Roma substitutes Felix Afena-Gyan and Nicolo Zaniolo

Sunderland aren’t afraid to ruffle some feathers

It may have been a pre-season friendly, yet the game wasn’t short of aggro.

Leon Dajaku playing for Sunderland against Roma.

The friction started in the first half when Jack Clarke collided with defender Marash Kumbulla on the edge of Roma’s box, with both players claiming they had been kicked.

Five minutes later things became more heated, as Luke O’Nien was booked for a late challenge on Stephan El Shaarawy. That wasn’t the end of it.

Just before half-time, O’Nien caught defender Roger Ibanez when challenging for a header, which led to Roma boss Mourinho venturing onto the pitch and asking for a second booking.

As a result, Alex Neil replaced O’Nien with Dan Neil just before the break.

Neil is carefully managing minutes

The Sunderland boss had planned to make wholesale for this match but tweaked his plans slightly after their match against Rangers was abandoned at half-time.

Neil still made seven changes to his starting XI, though, with Anthony Patterson, Dennis Cirkin, Elliot Embleton and O’Nien the only players to keep their places.

There were some notable absentees, as Ross Stewart wasn’t even named on the bench. The striker returned for pre-season training later than the rest of the squad due to his international call-up for Scotland last month.

Stewart didn’t take part in Sunderland’s full training session on Monday, when he instead went through some of his own work with the physios. Still, the move was thought to be a precautionary one.

Bailey Wright was also absent from the squad as he only started full training on Monday.

A lack of striker alternatives

It’s an issue we were already aware of, and one which Sunderland will have to address this summer.

In Stewart’s absence, Leon Dajaku led the line against Roma in a 4-2-3-1 system, yet it was a challenging task against three Roma centre-backs.

Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling comfortably marshalled the German in the first half, before the centre-back was replaced at half-time.

And while Dajaku saw a good opportunity saved by goalkeeper Mile Svilar five minutes after the half-time, it was clear the Black Cats lacked a focal point.

Carl Winchester’s new role

At the other end of the pitch Carl Winchester was deployed in an unfamiliar role as a left-sided centre-back in a back four, alongside Danny Batth.

It’s a role that O’Nien slotted into against Rangers, highlighting the fact Sunderland are still short of a natural left-sided centre-back.

Sunderland looked comfortable at the back in the first half, though, with Winchester once again demonstrating his versatility.

Jay Matete steps into Corry Evans role

It could also be argued that Sunderland should sign another holding midfielder as back-up for Corry Evans.

The Sunderland captain didn’t feature here, with Jay Matete starting in front of the back four.

Matete may been viewed as more of a box-to-box midfielder, but looked comfortable on the ball in front of the side’s back four in the first half.

It looks like a role he could grow into, even if he appeared to tire in the second half.