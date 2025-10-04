Sunderland have enjoyed a tremendous start to life in the Premier League following promotion last season

Sunderland non-executive director Leo Pearlman has shared a tongue-in-cheek post on social media after the Black Cats briefly moved up to third in the Premier League table following their weekend win at Nottingham Forest.

Régis Le Bris’ side earned their first away victory in the top flight since 2017 with a 1-0 success at the City Ground. Paraguayan defender Omar Alderete scored the only goal of the game, his first for the club, as Sunderland claimed three vital points on the road.

The result briefly lifted Sunderland into third place in the standings on 11 points from six matches, behind only Liverpool and Arsenal. It marked their highest top-flight position in more than two decades and underlined their impressive return to the Premier League after last season’s promotion.

Pearlman, who co-founded production company Fulwell 73 and serves as a non-executive director at the Stadium of Light, took to LinkedIn after the win to capture the mood of supporters. He wrote: “Obviously it’s too early to be booking the open top bus parade for winning the league, but hotels for next season’s Champions League away days…”

The filmmaker added on social media following the game: “Another performance to make us all proud, a first away win in the Premier League since 2017, another excuse to get carried away and enjoy every moment that this team and our club is giving us.”

Since Sunderland’s win at Forest, the table has shifted following midweek fixtures. Liverpool remain top on 15 points, Arsenal are second with 13, while Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have both nudged ahead of Sunderland with 12 points each.

That leaves the Black Cats in sixth position with three wins, two draws and one defeat from their opening fixtures. Their early-season run includes victories over West Ham, Brentford and Forest, alongside draws against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, with their only loss coming against Burnley. Sunderland now face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday in a match that could see Sunderland push back into the European places if they extend their strong start.

What did Régis Le Bris say ahead of Manchester United vs Sunderland?

Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris says his players will not get carried away despite their excellent start to the Premier League season – and has warned that Manchester United’s results will inevitably improve under Ruben Amorim.

The Black Cats travel to Old Trafford on Saturday, sitting sixth in the table with 11 points from their opening six matches. That tally leaves them four clear of United, who have endured a mixed beginning under their new head coach. Asked in his pre-match press conference whether Sunderland’s young squad needed reminding to keep their feet on the ground, Le Bris responded with a smile.

“Keep writing it! Absolutely. We have a good balance, many young players with big ambition and more experienced players like Granit, Reinildo, Omar... we share the ambition and we know that we might fail, but it won't be the end of the world. We lost to Burnley, and it wasn't a disaster; we were ready straight away to work again. It will happen again, I think. Not too high, too low.”

Sunderland’s encouraging start has led some to believe they are catching United at the right time. But Le Bris was quick to underline that he expects a difficult challenge against Amorim’s side. “We'll see at the end of the game [whether it's a good time to face Manchester United],” he said.

“Being at Old Trafford demands a strong personality and strong character. I still believe that we'll need to upgrade our performance to be competitive in Manchester. They are strong, create many chances from everywhere, direct play in behind, set pieces, with talented players. Now it’s just a question of click, confidence, circumstances, and scenario. So for us, the only thing we can control is our way of playing, the way we want to play this game, to face this challenge, being aware that it will be tough.”

Le Bris also stressed the importance of respecting United, pointing out that big clubs can quickly turn around poor form. “We have to stay humble. We have to respect Manchester United; they have a strong squad. We had this conversation about Aston Villa; they were not at their best, but one week later, it clicks [against Fulham] and they are at a different level. It could happen for Manchester United any week, and they have won at Old Trafford against Chelsea and Burnley... so this is not a bad team. So we have to stay humble, give our best, and see.”