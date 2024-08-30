Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland tabled a £5million for the player earlier this week...

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper has delivered a brief verdict on Tom Cannon.

Reports emerged on Monday suggesting that the Black Cats have tabled a bid of around £5million for the striker, with several other Championship clubs credited with an interest in making late approaches to prise him away from the King Power Stadium this week. Norwich City, Stoke City, and Sheffield United are all also said to be keen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international signed for Leicester from Everton last year, but has since made just three starts and 13 substitute appearances in the Midlands, scoring three goals and assisting two more in the process.

Having been named on the bench for Leicester’s opening weekend draw with Tottenham Hotspur this season, the centre-forward was omitted from Cooper’s squad entirely for Saturday’s defeat against Fulham. Indeed, since early March, Cannon has registered just 15 minutes of first-team football.

After bidding for the striker, reports emerged on Thursday claiming that Sunderland had pulled out of the race to sign Cannon.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa this weekend, Cooper was asked about Cannon’s situation. He said: “He’s definitely a good young player and is attracting a lot of attention. It is possible [that Cannon leaves]. If he does, it will be the decision the club thinks is best. If not, I’ll enjoy working with him.”

So far this summer, Leicester have signed just one out-and-out centre forward in the form of Jordan Ayew after their promotion to the Premier League.