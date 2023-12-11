Leeds United's double injury blow ahead of Sunderland clash as illness hits Daniel Farke's squad
Leeds United's squad has taken an injury and illness hit ahead of Sunderland on Tuesday night.
Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke has revealed that two key players will miss the game against Sunderland with Patrick Bamford also struggling.
Farke also revealed that several members of his squad were struggling with illness ahead of the Championship clash at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.
Sam Bryam picked up a hamstring issue during Leeds' win over Blackburn and the 30-year-old former Norwich City, West Ham and Nottingham Forest will miss the midweek clash.
Farke also revealed that midfielder Jamie Shackleton will miss the game against Sunderland with a fresh injury and that Bamford, who missed the game against Rovers with illness, is also a doubt having not trained yet.
The Leeds United manager also added that several of his squad are struggling with illness ahead of the game on Wearside in the league.
"We make some late decisions, there are a few knocks," Farke said. "I can confirm that Sam Byram is definitely out with a hamstring strain, the first diagnosis is three weeks, and we expect him back in the new year.
"Also bad news with Shackleton, he has a glute injury. We will assess him. He is out. A few players are struggling with illness and cold and flu, you never know, each and every morning a different player.
"Bamford feels a bit better but has not trained so far. Hopefully, he can come through the next session, there are also a few other players, you have to show some steel against the odds. I trust my group."